A comfortable win over the team at the bottom of the NHL standings Sunday hardly means the Rangers have turned any kind of corner in their quest to get back into the playoff race.

But as they approach the halfway point of the season, the Rangers keep looking for moments that can serve as turning points, and, despite the relatively low level of resistance they faced against Chicago, this could be one.

We’ll find out this week.

With home games Tuesday against Dallas and Thursday against the Devils, and a three-game road trip beginning this weekend that opens with a game Saturday in Las Vegas against the No. 1 team in the league, the Vegas Golden Knights, the immediate upcoming schedule is pretty daunting.

And yet, it also represents an opportunity. Because if the Rangers, who could get No. 1 goaltender Igor Shesterkin back off injured reserve as soon as Tuesday, can somehow win a game or two in the gantlet they’re about to go through, that could give them the confidence they’ll need start truly believing they can turn things around.

Of course, if they don’t squeeze out that win or two, well, then…

Right now, the Rangers are 18-20-1, tied with the Islanders for last place in the Metropolitan Division. And they have lost 16 of their last 22 games. But since getting embarrassed by the Devils in a 5-0 loss in Newark in their last game before the NHL’s Christmas break, they have played better. They just don’t have a lot to show for it. They outplayed Tampa Bay in the first game after the break, but lost, 6-2. They played well the next game, against Florida, but lost 5-3. They fought hard against Washington Saturday, but lost 7-4.

Still, they have won two of their last three games, stealing one against Boston last Thursday, when goaltender Jonathan Quick was outstanding, and doing what they had to do against Chicago Sunday. And in the five games since the break, they have outshot their opponents four times (the Boston game being the exception), which at least indicates that they’ve been playing with energy, and they’ve had more possession of the puck than their opponents.

True, there is still much to fix. The apparent breakdown of their special teams, which were such a weapon for them last year, is troubling, absolutely. But in 5-on-5 play, they have put together some performances lately on which they can build.

Now they just have to actually build on them.

It won’t be easy, though.

The Stars (24-13-1) will be looking for a little payback after the Rangers beat them in Dallas a few days before Christmas. And the Devils (24-15-3 entering Monday’s game in Seattle) will want to continue to assert their dominance over their Hudson River rivals. Vegas (27-9-3) has won eight of its last 10 games. And after Vegas, the road trip concludes with games at Colorado (24-15-1) and Utah (17-15-7) which has beaten the Rangers already this season, in their home opener back on Oct. 12.

This could be a make-or-break week for the Rangers. Will they be fighting for a playoff spot in the second half of the season? Or will they be playing out the string for the next four months?

Rangers claim Kaliyev. The Rangers on Monday claimed winger Arthur Kaliyev off waivers from the L.A. Kings. Kaliyev, 23, was born in Uzbekistan, but grew up in Staten Island and played for the U.S. team in the World Junior Championships in 2020 and 2021, earning a gold medal in 2021.

A second round pick by the Kings, No. 33 overall, in the 2019 draft, Kaliyev played parts of four seasons for L.A., notching 35 goals and 36 assists in 188 games. He had a career-high 14 goals in 80 games in 2021-22, and a career-high 28 points (13 goals, 15 assists) in 56 games the following season. He slipped to seven goals and 15 points in 51 games last season and had not played for the Kings this season, after recovering from a broken clavicle. He had one goal and one assist in five games for their AHL affiliate in Ontario, Calif.

To make room on the roster for Kaliyev, Matt Rempe was sent to AHL Hartford.