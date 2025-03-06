On the eve of the trade deadline, the Rangers are sending forward Reilly Smith back to Vegas in exchange for San Jose’s third-round pick in this year’s draft and prospect Brendan Brisson.

A source said the Rangers will be retaining 50% of the remaining $3.75 million of Smith’s salary cap hit. The Penguins retained 25% of Smith’s actual $5 million hit when they traded him to the Rangers last summer.

Smith was an original Golden Knight and won a Stanley Cup with the team in 2023,

Brisson, 23, a first-round pick by Vegas in 2020, will report to the Rangers’ AHL affiliate, the Hartford Wolf Pack.

Adding a third-rounde pick gives the Rangers nine picks in this summer’s draft, after they picked up a second-rounder and fourth-rounder in Saturday’s deal that sent defenseman Ryan Lindgren and forward Jimmy Vesey to Colorado and brought forward Juuso Parssinen and defenseman Calvin de Haan back to New York. They now have a second-rounder, two third-rounders, and three fourth-rounders this summer.

That should give them plenty of assets to trade before Friday's 3 p.m. deadline to try and get reinforcements to the roster for the final 20 games of the season. They are locked in a battle to make the playoffs, and as of Thursday morning were tied for the second wild card spot in the Eastern Conference with Ottawa, though the Senators have a game in hand.

Smith, 33, has 10 goals and 19 assists in 58 games this season for the Rangers, but as an impending unrestricted free agent, he was always likely to be shipped out at the deadline, and he had been held out of the Rangers’ last three games for “roster maintenance,’’ while GM Chris Drury tried to trade him.