RFA Danny Kristo agrees to new contract

Having been in Europe for much of July, and away from New York earlier in August, thought Danny Kristo had already agreed to a new deal. Well, the Rangers made it official Thursday.

Kristo, 24, scored 25 goals (seven on the power play) to lead the Wolfpack last season. The Minnesota native was acquired from Montreal, who drafted him in the second round in 2008, in the Christian Thomas trade last July.

Kristo will be part of the crew angling for a roster spot in training camp (wrote about that yesterday here).