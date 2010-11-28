Rozsival returns after missing nine games

NASHVILLE, Tenn. - Michal Rozsival, who missed nine games with a strained right shoulder, returned last night. But Marian Gaborik was left at the hotel with a case of the flu that had worsened.

Rozsival, who had twice practiced with the team in a non-contact jersey in Florida, said his shoulder was "close" to 100 percent and that his achy knee was not as much of an issue.

"Contact tonight," he said after an optional skate Sunday morning. "I wouldn't take a chance if I wasn't sure." He played 22:22.

Coach John Tortorella said he would monitor the progress of the veteran defenseman, who received platelet-rich plasma therapy to speed healing.

The Rangers were without Gaborik, who sat out with the flu after missing 12 games earlier in the season with a shoulder separation. The Rangers dressed seven defensemen and 11 forwards because of Gaborik's absence.

The personnel problem was exacerbated by the unavailability of Derek Boogaard (sore shoulder), who was scratched Friday and also missed last night.

Tortorella said the big forward fell awkwardly in Tampa and "it ended up popping on him a bit, loosened up. He's day-to-day."

Added Tortorella, "I'll just rotate some forwards through there. There will be a lot of different looks."

Henrik starts again

Henrik Lundqvist started his third consecutive game.

"The 40 shots [against him in Friday's shutout] wasn't a hard 40 shots," Tortorella said. "When he plays that well, we have to give him an opportunity to get him into a flow."

Last season, the Predators beat Lundqvist (2-2-0, 2.03 GAA in his career against Nashville), 2-1, at Madison Square Garden on Feb. 10.