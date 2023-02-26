Rangers call up Ryan Carpenter for game against Kings

Because of NHL rules regarding the salary cap, when Ryan Lindgren was unable to play Sunday against the Los Angeles Kings at Madison Square Garden, the Rangers – who are trying to bank cap space in order be able to complete a trade for Chicago star Patrick Kane – were forced to call up center Ryan Carpenter from AHL Hartford even as they sent forward Jake Leschyshyn to Hartford.

After the trade of Vitali Kravtsov to Vancouver on Saturday, and the demotion of Leschyshyn, the Rangers were left with only 18 skaters on their roster, including Lindgren, who was injured in Saturday’s 6-3 loss to the Capitals. NHL rules mandate that a team which is cap-compliant, as the Rangers are, cannot dress fewer than 18 skaters for a game. So in sending down Leschyshyn, the Blueshirts needed to call up a player to be able to dress 18 skaters against the Kings.

The effect of the move was essentially to most likely delay a trade for Kane until Thursday at the earliest, as the Rangers, after adding Carpenter’s $750,000 salary to their payroll, now need an extra day to accrue enough space under the NHL’s $82.5 million cap to acquire one quarter of Kane’s $10.5 million cap hit, according to PuckPedia.

Under NHL rules, space under the cap accrues on a daily basis, so the amount by which the Rangers are under the cap grows incrementally every day. So even though the Rangers, with a projected total cap hit of $82,062,446, have a projected $437,554 of cap space, they have $1,722,289 in usable cap space, according to PuckPedia. That space will grow daily, so that by Thursday, as soon as the Rangers subtract Carpenter’s cap hit by returning him to Hartford, they will be able fit $2.625 million – one-quarter of Kane’s $10.5 million hit – under their cap.

According to PuckPedia, there is a way for the Rangers, who have a game in Philadelphia Wednesday and one Thursday at home against Ottawa, to acquire Kane on Wednesday. It would require assigning defenseman Braden Schneider, who is still on his rookie contract, to Hartford Monday for two days. That would save Schneider’s $925,000 hit for those days, and give the Rangers enough space to fit Kane in on Wednesday, when they would also recall Schneider.

If they choose not to send Schneider down, though, then the trade can’t be made until Thursday.

Lindgren, who suffered an upper-body injury in the first period of Saturday's game when he was driven into the boards by Washington forward T.J. Oshie, is "day-to-day,’’ according to Rangers coach Gerard Gallant.