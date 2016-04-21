Ryan Fitzpatrick wears Dominic Moore jersey at Rangers’ game

The Rangers’ Dominic Moore overlapped with free agent (and recent Jets) quarterback Ryan Fitzpatrick for two academic years at Harvard in the early 2000s, but the two never have met.

So Moore was touched when he looked up at the Madison Square Garden video board during Game 3 of the team’s first-round playoff series against the Penguins on Tuesday night and saw that Fitzpatrick was wearing a replica Moore jersey.

Fitzpatrick even tugged on the sleeve when he was on camera, emphasizing the number of his favorite Ranger.

“That was nice, that was nice; I appreciated that,” Moore said after the morning skate at the Garden before Game 4 Thursday. “Obviously we share the same alma mater, but I haven’t actually met him. That was cool, though. I appreciated it. That was fun.”

Fitzpatrick was at the game with some Jets teammates, including center Nick Mangold, who got quite aggressive in taunting the Penguins.