Ryan Lindgren a full-go for Rangers, but Patrick Kane misses practice

GREENBURGH, N.Y. — Defenseman Ryan Lindgren, who has missed six straight games and 17 of the last 18 with an injured left shoulder, is set to return to the lineup when the Rangers host the Tampa Bay Lightning on Wednesday.

Lindgren told the New York Post after Tuesday’s practice that he is “looking forward to these games coming up and getting ready for the playoffs. I’m really happy to be back.’’

“He said that, eh?’’ coach Gerard Gallant said, with a grin, when told Lindgren declared himself good to go. “He’s back. Perfect."

Gallant said Lindgren, who has played one game since being injured in a Feb. 25 game in Washington, won’t be coming back part-time, to be in and out of the lineup over the final five games of the regular season. He will be back full-time, which includes playing in both ends of a back-to-back set Wednesday against Tampa Bay and Thursday in St. Louis against the Blues.

“That's the plan,’’ the coach said. “Unless something comes up."

Lindgren has been practicing fully with the team since March 8, but it wasn’t until March 21 against the Carolina Hurricanes at the Garden that he finally returned to action. He played the entire game and earned an assist in the Rangers’ 3-2 loss. But he tweaked the shoulder late in the second period while taking a holding penalty, and while he finished the game, he hasn’t played since, though he has been practicing fully.

“We probably held him out a little longer, but you know, you want to make sure, and hopefully things go well,’’ Gallant said.

Lindgren is expected to rejoin his usual partner, Adam Fox, on the top defense pair, against the Lightning.

Forward Patrick Kane, the newest Ranger, who was acquired from Chicago Feb. 28 in a three-team trade that also involved the Arizona Coyotes, did not practice because of what the team called “maintenance.’’

“It's day-to-day, and we'll see where we go,’’ Gallant said. “But . . . there's not a whole lot of options.’’

Since making the trade for Kane, whom they were barely able to squeeze under the salary cap, the Rangers have been carrying a roster that includes the minimum 12 forwards and seven (one extra) defensemen. In the event that Kane is deemed unable to play Wednesday against Tampa Bay, they would not have an available extra forward who could replace him in the lineup — nor would they be able to recall one from the minor leagues — because of salary-cap restrictions.

However, with Lindgren returning to the lineup, the Rangers would have the option of dressing the maximum 18 skaters, using 11 forwards and seven defensemen.

“You could do that, and there's no issue with that,’’ Gallant said.

With Kane not practicing, linemates Mika Zibanejad and Chris Kreider missed an opportunity to work on trying to build chemistry with each other. The trio played their first game together as a line in Sunday’s 5-2 win over Washington.

“We've played one game together, and he wasn't on ice today,’’ Zibanejad said.

But Gallant said he was unconcerned about Kane’s absence affecting the line’s chemistry.