Ryan who? Martin St. Louis merchandise sales soaring

Henrik Lundqvist and former captain Ryan Callahan were the Rangers leaders in overall sales of team merchandise during the season, according to Fanatics.com, the largest online retailer of officially-licensed team gear.

But in the playoffs, another Ryan -- Ryan McDonagh -- has moved into the top tier with Lundqvist.

And guess who's climbing fast?

Veteran right wing Martin St. Louis, who arrived from Tampa in the Callahan trade, and has inspired the team and the fan base with his dedication, energy and professionalism in the transition to a new club and dealing with the sudden death of his mom.

A Fanatics spokesman tells me that total sales of St. Louis merchandise rose 633 percent over the past week.