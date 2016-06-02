Sam Rosen, longtime Rangers announcer, to receive Foster Hewitt Award

Sam Rosen of MSG Networks will receive this year’s Foster Hewitt Memorial Award for outstanding contributions as a hockey broadcaster, the NHL Broadcasters’ Association announced Thursday. Rosen will be presented the award at the Hockey Hall of Fame media awards luncheon in Toronto in November.

Rosen has been calling television play-by-play for Rangers games since 1984.

“I am so happy for Sam and his family on this well-deserved honor,” his longest-serving analyst, John Davidson, said in a comment provided by the network. “Working together for so long, the thing that stands out most is his passion for the game. He’s a great person, an outstanding broadcaster and as the voice of the Rangers, he is a New York treasure.”

The award is named for the late Canadian hockey announcer Foster Hewitt and first was presented in 1984.