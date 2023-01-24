Rangers' Sammy Blais a healthy scratch for second straight game

Forward Sammy Blais was scratched for the second straight game when the Rangers entertained the Florida Panthers Monday at Madison Square Garden, and from the way coach Gerard Gallant was talking after Sunday’s practice, it seems as if Blais might be a healthy scratch for an extended period.

“It's been really hard,’’ Gallant said of Blais’ season. “There's no doubt he had an extremely bad injury [a torn ACL], as we all know, last year, and didn't play at all. He comes back this year and things haven't gotten the way he wanted them, for us, or for Sammy. I mean, you know, he's sitting there with no goals, and, I think, five assists, and he's played some okay hockey at times. And other times, it looks like he's a step behind again.’’

Blais, acquired from St. Louis in the summer 2021 for Pavel Buchnevich, came to the Rangers as a gritty fourth-liner with a Stanley Cup ring earned in 2019 with the Blues. And, early on the Rangers, he appeared on the verge of blossoming into a Top-6 winger, before he was injured in a game against the Devils in Nov. 2021, when he was slew-footed by then-Devils defenseman P.K. Subban.

He missed the rest of the season, but was back in time for training camp this season. However, he has been unable to get back to the level at which he was playing before the injury.

Blais has played in 38 games this season, with no goals, five assists and eight penalty minutes. And in 52 career games with the Rangers, he has no goals and nine assists. But Gallant isn’t giving up on him yet.

“In this game, things change in a hurry, as we all know,’’ Gallant said. “We're hoping for the best for him, just keep working, stay with a positive attitude, And when you get back in, try and contribute.

“He's got a good attitude and things haven't gone his way, and he's just going to have to wait. And when the opportunity comes again, hopefully things will break for him.’’

Blue lines:

Forward Julien Gauthier was activated off IR and entered the lineup after missing three games… D Libor Hajek was the other player scratched for the Rangers. He been scratched for 17 straight games, ever since Ben Harpur entered the lineup Dec. 15.