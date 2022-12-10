Igor Shesterkin's return to form has Rangers trending in right direction 

After admitting Igor Shesterkin’s throwback, 41-save performance was the biggest reason they managed to beat the banged-up Colorado Avalanche Friday, the Rangers were hardly gloating afterward about having swept their two-game road trip and stretching their winning streak to three games.

“I think we'll have to play better, for sure,’’ Artemi Panarin said. “Because it's still a close game, and they have lots of injuries.’’

Yes, the Rangers (14-10-5) did beat the Western Conference’s top team, Vegas, and Colorado, the defending Stanley Cup champion, on the trip. But both teams were diminished versions of themselves. Vegas was missing leading scorer Jack Eichel to injury and high-scoring defenseman Alex Pietrangelo, away from the team because of a family illness. Colorado was minus its top two forwards, Gabe Landeskog and Nathan MacKinnon, among others.

And still, the Avalanche nearly beat the Rangers, who were simply awful in the first period, before picking things up in the second. Ultimately, they needed Shesterkin to resemble the 2021-22 version of himself just to make it to the shootout, with Shesterkin making a huge glove save on Cale Maker late in overtime and then a post-to-post pad save on a backdoor tap-in try by Devon Toews just before the horn sounded. Shesterkin also stopped both shots he faced in the shootout, which allowed goals by Mika Zibanejad and Panarin to win it for the Rangers.

Still, a three-game win streak, following the 1-4-1 slide just before it, was certainly a good thing for the Rangers, and Shesterkin, for one, thinks it could be start of a turnaround.

“Yeah, I think so,’’ said Shesterkin, who improved his record to 13-4-4. “We get some confidence, of course, after a three-game streak, but we have to keep focused on our game and keep going.’’

The 5-1 win in Las Vegas was certainly the best the Rangers have looked since their 3-1 win over Tampa Bay on Opening Night. The new-look first line of Zibanejad between 21-year-old wingers Alexis Lafrenière and Kaapo Kakko was dynamite in that game, with each youngster scoring, as did their former Kid Line center, Filip Chytil. And Zibanejad scored two power-play goals, both on his signature one-timer from the left circle.

But the Lafrenière-Zibanejad-Kakko line didn’t look so good against Colorado. They were dominated in the first period, when the Rangers fell behind 1-0 and, with the way coach Gerard Gallant has been mixing his lines lately, there was a question as to whether he would stay with that group. He did, and the Rangers tied the score in the second period on a goal by another 21-year-old, defenseman Braden Schneider.

So it figures he’ll stay with that group – and the Panarin-Chytil-Barclay Goodrow trio – for Monday’s game against the Devils, at least.

“Keep it rolling, you know?’’ Gallant said when asked about the winning streak. “We weren't perfect (Friday). But we will take it. We’ll go back home, and we don't play again until Monday. And that'll be a tough one against New Jersey, but we'll enjoy this one and then fly home … practice Sunday and then go back to work.’’

When they do go back to work, they will do so with the comfort of knowing that Shesterkin, who declared himself “ashamed’’ of how he was playing after the last game against New Jersey, now seems to be getting back to the form that earned him the Vezina Trophy last season.

Not that he will admit that.

“I don't want to talk about it right now,’’ Shesterkin said when asked if he feels better about his game than he did after that last Devils game. “It doesn't matter now. We have to get two points every night, so it's our focus is on that.’’