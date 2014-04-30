Some excerpts for Alain Vigneault's remarks before Game 7

With Game 7 tonight as MSG, the Rangers had meetings but did not go on the ice. Here's Alain Vigneault around noon today:

"Whatever’s happened in the past is behind us. It’s one game and it’s winner-take-all. I think it’s fair to say that whoever’s top players perform the best is probably the team that is going to win this game. We’ve got some good players. This is a great opportunity, Game 7…We’re going to be ready."

On Rick Nash, with no goals this series:

"Rick is trying his best right now, he’s looking for holes, he’s protecting the puck. He got a couple good looks [Tuesday]. Nothing he can do about the first six [games]. He’s got to focus on tonight."

How to prepare: "You can’t overthink, you can’t overanalyze. They know us well, we know them well."

On possible lineup changes: “You’ll find out tonight."

On changes in strategy: “I’m not going to share it with you.”

On Ryan McDonagh: "He’s obviously been our best defenseman all year. He’s played some good hockey so far in this series, but I do believe that there’s another level. He needs to find that tonight for us.”

"Things happen in games. Last night, we made a couple mistakes and they made us pay. We’ve got to find a way to make them pay tonight."

On overcoming the power play woes: "Execute. That's all it is."