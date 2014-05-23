Suspensions likely on tap for Prust, Carcillo

So, as anticipated, Brandon Prust has a phone hearing today at 4 p.m. for his blindside hit on Derek Stepan that the officials missed during the first period of Game 3. Prust will get a couple games, I figure.

Dan Carcillo will likely get more. Depending on the severity of his abuse of an official in the fracas that followed the Stepan hit a few minutes later at the Garden, he could get 3, 10 or 20, under Rule 40.

In my opinion, bigger loss for Montreal.

If Derek Brassard can return for Game 4 Sunday, it's an easy decision for Alain Vigneault. Dom Moore goes back to fourth line, making it better. And Zuke and Pouliot are better with Brassard. Carcillo played seven minutes in Game 2 and less in Game 3. if he can't, it's probably J.T. Miller or Jesper Fast.

Fearless Prust can be a wrecking ball, as he was in New York.