Suspensions likely on tap for Prust, Carcillo

Derek Dorsett of the Rangers fights with Brandon Prust of...

Derek Dorsett of the Rangers fights with Brandon Prust of the Montreal Canadiens during the first period in Game 3 of the Eastern Conference final. Credit: Getty Images / Elsa

By Steve Zipay

So, as anticipated, Brandon Prust has a phone hearing today at 4 p.m. for his blindside hit on Derek Stepan that the officials missed during the first period of Game 3.  Prust will get a couple games, I figure.

Dan Carcillo will likely get more. Depending on the severity of his abuse of an official in the fracas that followed the Stepan hit a few minutes later at the Garden, he could get 3, 10 or 20, under Rule 40.

In my opinion, bigger loss for Montreal.

If Derek Brassard can return for Game 4 Sunday, it's an easy decision for Alain Vigneault.  Dom Moore goes back to fourth line, making it better. And Zuke and Pouliot are better with Brassard. Carcillo played seven minutes in Game 2 and less in Game 3. if he can't, it's probably J.T. Miller or Jesper Fast.

Fearless Prust can be a wrecking ball, as he was in New York.

