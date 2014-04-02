Team says initial Ryan McDonagh diagnosis is 'Not serious'

VANCOUVER -- At about 11 p.m Pacific time, Rangers defenseman Ryan McDonagh had his left arm in a sling. He was standing in a closed-to-media locker room and not made available.

A team spokesman later said the initial diagnosis was "not serious." Coach Alain Vigneault had told me earlier that McDonagh would travel with the team to Denver tomorrow. They face the Avalanche on Thursday in the final game of this four-city trip.

McDonagh left Tuesday's 3-1 win here holding his shoulder in pain after a high hit into the boards by Alexandre Burrows with 48 seconds left.

“It’s not a good thing to see him laying on the ice," said Brad Richards. "He’s probably been our best player for the past two months, night in and night out, but he’s resilient and he battles through a lot. Hopefully it’s short term. I thought it was his head at first, so I’m happy it wasn’t that.”

Said Dan Girardi: “It looked like he (Burrows, who received a five-minute major for elbowing and a game misconduct) kind of got him high. He was tied up with Zach Kassian. I don’t think it’s too smart with that score and that late in the game, but not much you can do about it right now.”

McDonagh played 25:29, had three shots and two blocked shots.