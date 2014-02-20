Thursday topics: Minicamp, Zuccarello, Callahan

We'll be reporting from minicamp starting tomorrow at 11. Other teams started drills and conditioning today. The expectation is that the Rangers will be wokring out every day for the next week at the MSG Training Center.

With Lundqvist still in Sochi, expect to see a second goalie in addition to Cam Talbot. Also believe rehabbing Derek Dorsett (broken leg, Jan. 3) will be skating. And presumably we'll have a report from the team on Mats Zuccarello's status.

***

Think Captain Callahan is just popular at the Garden and perhaps upstate near his hometown of Rochester? Consider this: He's third in USA Hockey gear rankings on @fanatics: No. 1 is Oshie, 2, Kane, and third is Callahan. I'm told Oshie tee-shirts sold out on Saturday and now restocked.