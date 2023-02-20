Tyler Motte can't contain his excitement at being a Ranger again

In one, three-minute group interview following the Rangers’ morning skate at the practice facility in Greenburgh. Monday before the game against the Winnipeg Jets at the Garden, Tyler Motte uttered the word “excited’’ eight times, and the word “exciting’’ once.

Yes, Motte, the 5-10, 192-pound forechecking machine the Rangers reacquired Sunday when they sent Julien Gauthier and a conditional seventh-round draft pick to Ottawa, was happy to be back in a Rangers' uniform .

“To have a little bit of a taste of this locker room and the city last year, [I’m] just excited to be back, and hopefully we're ready for another run,’’ Motte said.

Motte had been acquired at the NHL trade deadline last season from Vancouver, and he played an important part in the Rangers’ surprise run to the Eastern Conference finals. He scored two goals in 15 games in the playoffs and provided plenty of energy and speed on the fourth line and the penalty kill.

The Rangers would have loved to re-sign Motte, a free agent, after the season; they just couldn’t afford him. So Motte signed a one-year deal for $1.35 million with Ottawa, with whom he had three goals and six assists in 38 games. But he knew all along there was a chance he’d be back on Broadway.

“Yeah, absolutely,’’ he said. “I don't think any doors ever close. Obviously, I wanted to leave it open as long as possible. I enjoyed my time here.

“I like the fit here,’’ he said. “I like this group a lot. It's just one of those things that kind of didn't work out, for one reason or another . . . Here we are, full circle, a little under a year later. So again, I’m excited to be back. The past is in the past; it is what it is. I'm here now, and I'm just excited to be part of it.’’

Coach Gerard Gallant was happy to have Motte back, as well.

“It's good to get him back,’’ Gallant said. “He played really well for us last year, so, obviously, we like the player. We know what the player can do, and he knows our team, and our system. So it's great.’’

Motte said things were easier for him because he knew where the hotel was, and knew exactly where to go in the morning. And he knew the coaching and support staff, too.

“It's almost like you never left, a little bit,’’ he said.

Motte will be expected to add some bite to a fourth line that hasn’t done much and been used much by Gallant this season. In Saturday’s 3-2 overtime loss to the Flames in Calgary — in the second game of a back-to-back — Gallant shortened his bench to 10 forwards in the third period and did not use the fourth line at all.

With Motte and Barclay Goodrow on the fourth line now, though, Gallant is more likely to trust the group to take shifts late in games.

“You know what he did here,’’ Gallant said of Motte. “He plays a fourth-line role. He kills penalties. He's fast. He's an aggressive little guy, and we like everything he brought, and what he did last year was excellent. And we expect the same this year.’’

With nearly two weeks to go before the trade deadline and the Rangers projected to have about $900,000 available under the $82.5 million salary cap, it is still possible that GM Chris Drury, who already made his big splash when he traded for wing Vladimir Tarasenko and defenseman Niko Mikkola on Feb. 9, could make one last deal that might shore up the fourth line even more.