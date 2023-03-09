Rangers' Ryan Lindgren, Tyler Motte remain out vs. Canadiens

MONTREAL – Defenseman Ryan Lindgren and forward Tyler Motte both took part in the optional morning skate Thursday at Bell Centre before the Rangers' game against the Canadiens, but neither was in the lineup.

“Not tonight, no,’’ Rangers coach Gerard Gallant said of the two players’ availability after the skate. “They're still day-to-day.’’

Gallant said both players were doing well, and he hoped either or both would be able to play at some point on the three-game road trip, which continues with games in Buffalo Saturday and Pittsburgh Sunday.

Motte missed his second game after being forced to leave the March 2 game against Ottawa at Madison Square Garden after he was shouldered and elbowed in the chin by Ottawa forward Austin Watson. Watson was given a five-minute major and ejected for the hit to the head, but was not suspended.

Lindgren, who took part in the skate wearing a red (no-contact) jersey, missed his fifth game with an apparent shoulder injury suffered Feb. 25 in Washington against the Capitals when he was shoved awkwardly into the boards by Washington forward T.J. Oshie.

The NHL granted the Rangers an emergency recall for Thursday’s game and forward Jonny Brodzinski was called up to take Motte’s place in the lineup. And defenseman K’Andre Miller returned to the lineup after serving his three-game suspension for spitting at Kings defenseman Drew Doughty. That allowed the Rangers to dress 18 skaters for the first time since the Feb. 26 game against the Kings.

Against the Boston Bruins last Saturday, the Rangers played short two players -- Lindgren and Motte both were out -- and the team did not have enough room under the salary cap to recall a replacement.

Blue notes

Forward Chris Kreider entered the game tied with Camille Henry for sixth in franchise history with 256 goals. Vic Hadfield is fifth with 262.