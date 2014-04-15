Union's Mat Bodie, Rangers agree on deal

Defenseman Mat Bodie, who was captain of the NCAA champion Union College Dutchmen, has agreed to terms on an entry-level contract with the Rangers. An official announcement is expected later today.

Bodie, a 24-year-old Manitoba native, had eight goals and 31 assists in 40 games this season.

According to scouts and observers, Bodie is a very good skater with a quick release and hard shot and considered one of the better offensive defensemen in college hockey.

Some reports indicate that Bodie, a left-hander, may be a little undersized for a top-2 NHL defenseman at 6-foot, 175 pounds, and is probably more of a second or third-pair blueliner at the next level. Apparently has power play potential, given his NCAA numbers. Bodie's bigger, but perhaps a Torey Krug-type?

We will see him at development camp after the draft.