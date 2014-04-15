SportsHockeyRangers

Union's Mat Bodie, Rangers agree on deal

Union's Mat Bodie in action during the first period of an NCAA men's college hockey Frozen Four tournament game against Boston College on Thursday, April 10, 2014, in Philadelphia. Credit: AP

By Steve Zipay

Defenseman Mat Bodie, who was captain of the NCAA champion Union College Dutchmen, has agreed to terms on an entry-level contract with the Rangers. An official announcement is expected later today.

Bodie, a 24-year-old Manitoba native, had eight goals and 31 assists in 40 games this season.

According to scouts and observers, Bodie is a very good skater with a quick release and hard shot and considered one of the better offensive defensemen in college hockey.

Some reports indicate that Bodie, a left-hander, may be a little undersized for a top-2 NHL defenseman at 6-foot, 175 pounds, and is probably more of a second or third-pair blueliner at the next level. Apparently has power play potential, given his NCAA numbers. Bodie's bigger, but perhaps a Torey Krug-type?

We will see him at development camp after the draft.

