Urho Vaakanainen part of Rangers' plan to address loss of Adam Fox to injury

Losing your top defenseman while in the middle of a desperate battle for a playoff spot is a huge problem.

Adam Fox was the Rangers’ leader in ice time, averaging over 23 minutes per game, and he was the team’s second-leading scorer, with 48 points (43 assists) in 58 games. He ran the point on the top power play unit, played on the penalty kill, was second on the team in takeaways (30) and was one of only three players who played more than 15 minutes a game and had a positive plus/minus rating (+5).

But the 26-year-old Jericho native and former Norris Trophy winner will be out for a while with what looked like a serious injury to his left shoulder suffered in the third period Tuesday against the Islanders. So the Rangers are going to have to find some way of replacing all his contributions to the team, beginning with Friday’s game against the Toronto Maple Leafs at the Garden.

It won’t be a one-man solution.

“It will be just more like a collective effort as a team,’’ defenseman Urho Vaakanainen said. “Obviously, I don't think anyone, as a player, can really take his spot, so to speak. He's an elite player, one of the best defensemen in the league. So it's more of a next-man-up mentality and try to play better as the team.’’

Plan A to replace Fox on the power play was to go with a first unit comprised of five forwards, with Mika Zibanejad stepping in for Fox at the point. Replacing him on the penalty kill will see Will Borgen likely picking up most of Fox’s minutes there. At even strength, though, the Rangers are hoping Vaakanainen, who was an injury replacement addition to the Finland squad for the NHL’s 4 Nations Face-Off, will be part of the solution as well.

The 26-year-old, acquired from Anaheim in December as part of the return package for Jacob Trouba, has played exclusively on the third defense pair, averaging 15:42 of ice time – the least of any of the team’s defensemen. But in practice Thursday, coach Peter Laviolette chose to elevate Vaakanainen into the top four on defense and pair him with Fox’s regular partner, Ryan Lindgren.

Laviolette chose to keep the K’Andre Miller-Borgen duo together, then opted to keep Braden Schneider on the third pair, partnering him with Zac Jones, who entered the lineup. Laviolette said the familiarity Jones and Schneider have from playing with each other so much over the past few seasons played a part in his thinking.

“That factored into it,’’ he said. “I also know the way that ‘Vax’ has played, and so that gives you a real good pair of defenders [with Lindgren] that are put together.’’

The 6-2, 205-pound Vaakanainen was a first-round pick (18th overall) by Boston in the 2017 NHL draft. He was part of the Finnish team that won the World Junior Championship in 2019, and spent four seasons shuttling back and forth to the minor leagues as he tried to break into the NHL full time. Last season was his first full season in the NHL, playing 68 games for Anaheim and scoring one goal.

This season, he has two goals, including the first of the game against the Islanders on Tuesday when he added two assists and was named the First Star of the game. His first goal of the season came Feb. 8 when he tipped Will Cuylle’s shot past Columbus goalie Elvis Merzlikins to tie the score before Cuylle won it late in regulation.

Putting Vaakanainen with Lindgren, with just one practice together, means both players will have to do extra work communicating with one another, making sure they know where each other is and who is doing what. There’s also the wrinkle that Vaakanainen is a left-handed shot playing the right side, something he hasn’t done much of over the last few years.

After all his years playing with Fox, a righthander, Lindgren admitted it will be a little different playing with another lefty.

“I think it’s something you got to keep in mind, for sure,’’ Lindgren said. “You’re a lefty, you're gonna pass over to a righty, you just kind of don't even think about it. So switching hands, you gotta think about a little bit. But I don't think it's that big of a deal."