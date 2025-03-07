SportsHockeyNew York Rangers

Rangers, Urho Vaakanainen agree to contract extension

New York Rangers defenseman Urho Vaakanainen.

New York Rangers defenseman Urho Vaakanainen. Credit: Kathleen Malone-Van Dyke

By Colin Stephenson

The Rangers and defenseman Urho Vaakanainen agreed to terms on a two-year contract extension Friday, the team announced shortly before the 3 p.m. trade deadline.

Vaakanainen, 26, had been scheduled to be a restricted free agent this summer. He was acquired from Anaheim in December as part of the package for Jacob Trouba. A source said the contract carries an average annual value of $1.55 million.

In 30 games with the Rangers, Vaakanainen has two goals, seven assists, 14 penalty minutes and a plus-2 plus/minus rating.

