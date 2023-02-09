Rangers trade for Vladimir Tarasenko

Maybe Chris Drury thought Thursday was the NHL trade deadline, instead of the NBA deadline. Three weeks before the NHL’s March 3 deadline, the Rangers GM made the move everyone has been waiting for when he traded for St. Louis Blues right wing Vladimir Tarasenko.

The Blues will retain 50 percent of Tarasenko’s $7.5 million salary cap hit.

The Rangers also acquired defenseman Niko Mikkola in the deal, and in return sent forward Sammy Blais, minor league defenseman Hunter Skinner, a conditional first-round pick in 2023 and a conditional fourth-round pick in 2024. The first rounder will be the lower of the two the Rangers currently own, their own and Dallas’ from the Nils Lundkvist deal.

Since the Dallas pick is top-10 protected, if that pick ends up in the top 10, then the pick the Rangers send to St. Louis will be in 2024, the lower of the Dallas pick or the Rangers’ own pick. The fourth round pick will become a third round pick if the Rangers make the playoffs this season.

Tarasenko, 31, has 10 goals and 19 assists in 38 games this season for the Blues, and recently returned to the St. Louis lineup after missing 10 games with a hand injury. An 11-year NHL veteran, he has 262 goals, 291 assists and 553 points in 644 games.

A left-handed shooting right wing, the 6-1, 228-pounder most likely will play opposite his fellow Russian, Artemi Panarin, who despite having been an All-Star this season has been searching for chemistry with linemates. Panarin, 31, played with Tarasenko for Russia in the 2010-11 World Junior Championships.

The Rangers have been looking for a scoring right wing to play on Panarin’s line all season. The name that had been mentioned most often, going back to last summer, was Panarin’s former linemate in Chicago, Patrick Kane. But recently the names of Tarasenko and San Jose’s Timo Meier had been thrown around as well.

The Rangers decided that of the available, top-end right wings, Tarasenko was the best fit. The asking price for Kane, 34, and Meier, 26, was more than the Rangers wanted to pay, and Meier, a restricted free agent with arbitration rights this summer, would have been impossible to keep, given the Rangers’ salary cap situation next season.

Tarasenko is in the final year of an eight-year, $60 million contract and will be an unrestricted free agent this summer. He is likely going to be a rental player for the Rangers, who don’t figure to be able to afford to re-sign him after this season. He had a no-trade clause, and had to waive that in order for this deal to happen.

Mikkola, 26, is 6-4, 209, and a lefthanded shot, who will likely plug in as the left side defenseman on the third pair, alongside Braden Schneider. He has no goals, three assists and a plus-2 rating in 50 games for the Blues this season. In three-plus NHL seasons, all with St. Louis, he has four goals, 16 assists, 20 points, in 139 games.

Blais came to the Rangers from St. Louis in the Pavel Buchnevich trade in the summer of 2021, and he looked to be a player on the rise at the start of the 2021-22 season, before suffering a torn ACL as the result of slew-foot by the Devils’ P.K. Subban that ended his season after 14 games. He leaves the Rangers never having scored a goal for them in 54 games.