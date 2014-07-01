Tracking today's NYR, NHL signings: The new homes for top UFAs

The market opened at noon, below are the key transactions...

Let's start with the Rangers' gets and goners

Dan Boyle to the Rangers for two years, $9 million.

Here's what I wrote yesterday: Can still quarterback a power play, but turns 38 soon and teams may be wary of a two-year deal. Still, righty defensemen are valuable and although his numbers have diminished (10-29-39), his pedigree is unquestioned. Possible destinations: Rangers, Detroit.

C Dom Moore to the Rangers for two years, $3 million. The Rangers wanted the Masterton winner back and he wanted to stay. Took a little less money/

Tanner Glass, three years, $4.35 million. Rugged winger, played wth Vancouver and in recent years, Pittsburgh. Fourth liner, 90 penalty minutes last year.

And two minor signings: Mike Kostka, 28, a right-handed defenseman who was 2-6-8 in 19 games for the Lightning last season, is also in the fold, as is center Chris Mueller, 28, who played for both the Dallas Stars and Texas Stars (AHL) last season. He was 25-32-57 in 60 games with Texas, the Calder Cup champs.

Former Rangers?

Anton Stralman gets five years at $4.5 million each from Tampa.

From yesterday: The underrated Swedish defenseman, 27, couldn’t have picked a better time to be on the market. He’s not bringing a lot of offense, but was the Rangers’ most consistent blueliner in the playoffs, having developed into a smooth skating, second-pair stopper who could triple his $1.7 million annual salary. Possible destinations: Detroit, Minnesota, Calgary.

Benoit Pouliot gets $20 million over five years from Edmonton. (Shocked at the term and money)

***

Top center on market, Paul Stastny, goes to Blues in a four-year deal, $28 million. Almost everybody wants centers, and he’s the top pivot on the market. At 28, Stastny had 25 goals and 60 points in 71 games. Small chance he might decide to stick with a rising Avalanche squad for less money. Possible destinations: St. Louis, Minnesota. (Nailed this one)

Thomas Vanek to the Wild. Three years, $6.5 million average.

From yesterday: With 27 goals and 78 points for three teams, including the Islanders, the numbers are there, if not the daily commitment. Some teams will offer a short-term package, but not the $7.1 million he was being paid. Possible destinations: Minnesota, Dallas, Florida.

And on the goaltending front: Ryan Miller to Vancouver, three years, $18 million.

From yesterday: The veteran goalkeeper was sent to St. Louis by the Sabres and the Blues are going with youngsters in net. Miller, 33, has some game left and finished last season with a .918 save percentage and a 2.64 GAA. He’ll get a short-term deal. Possible destinations: Vancouver, Calgary, Washington.

Jonas Hiller to Calgary, two years...

From yesterday: Jonas Hiller To many, the best goaltender available, and only because the Ducks have two highly-touted youngsters. At 32, the Swiss netminder has a 2.51 GAA and .916 save percentage in 326 NHL games with Anaheim. Possible destinations: Vancouver, Calgary, Washington.

The first trade today was between Dallas and Ottawa, with Jason Spezza going to the Stars for a handful of forwards: Alex Chiasson, Alex Guptill, Nicholas Paul and 2nd in 2015. Stars took contract of Ludvig Karlsson. Stars win this, in my opinion. Spezza slots in as No. 2 C behind Seguin. Followed that up with signing Ales Henmsky.

Mark Fayne, Devs d-man, gets four years from the Oil at 3.5 per.

Christian Ehrhoff signed one-year, $4 million contract with Pittsburgh. Thought he wanted term, but if he has good season with Pens, he'll get paid.

From yesterday: Buffalo bought out the final seasons of a $40 million contract with the 31-year-old defenseman, who scored 33 points in 79 games for a rebuilding club. Gifted offensively, the 6-foot-2 blueliner will add punch to any team. Possible destinations: Detroit, Tampa, Colorado (They had room for term, but...)

Jarome Iginla, Colorado, three years, $18 million

From yesterday: Iginla, 36, who scored 30 goals and 61 points on a $6-million contract for the cap-strapped Bruins, wants to play for a contender. But the right wing will have to take less. Possible destinations: Montreal, Detroit, Minnesota.

Matt Moulson, five years, $25 million to Buffalo

From yesterday: Like Vanek, he played for three teams, and can contribute offensively. The 30-year-old winger had 51 points in 75 games, including eight power play goals. Possible destinations: Minnesota, Islanders, Sabres.

Brooks Orpik, D, to Washington. Five years, $25 million to Washington

Mike Cammalleri to Devils. Five years, $25 million.

Jussi Jokinen to Florida. The Finnish left wing, 31, had 21 goals and 57 points for the Penguins, who was traded to Pittsburgh by Carolina. Will he put up as many points without Sidney Crosby and Evgeni Malkin? That’s the gamble.

G Chad Johnson (known as Dos Nueve in NY) signs with Isles for two years, Was 17-4-3 and a 2.10 GAA for the Bs.

Senators sign Milan Michalek for three years, $12 million.

Montreal trades D Josh Gorges to Buffalo for 2nd round pick.