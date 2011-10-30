Will Avery be back with Rangers this week?

In recent years, when the Rangers were stumbling, Sean Avery often provided a spark with his aggressive antics, either by getting opponents off their game or creating some offense.

The controversial winger was demoted to the AHL on Oct. 4, but various reports Sunday suggested that he could be placed on re-entry waivers this week. The team would not confirm or deny the reports Sunday night. "We're not commenting," a team spokesman said.

When Avery was sent down, coach John Tortorella said the team had "better players." Now the struggling 3-3-3 Rangers are looking for answers.

Avery, 31, who had been rehabbing his shoulder, did not play with the Connecticut Whale until this weekend, when he scored an empty-net goal and a shootout goal in his first two games. The left wing had three goals and 21 assists in 76 games last season but did not receive much ice time in the preseason.

The move comes as another doctor will examine Mike Rupp's ailing left knee and inconsistent Kris Newbury was assigned to the AHL. Right wing Andre Deveaux, recalled Sunday, will play against the Sharks Monday night as the Rangers look to win a home game for the first time in three tries. Deveaux, 27, a longtime minor-leaguer who isn't afraid to drop the gloves, played 21 games for the Maple Leafs in 2008-09 and compiled 75 penalty minutes. Deveaux, who practiced with the team Sunday, had four goals, two assists and 23 penalty minutes in nine games with the Whale.

Rupp will miss his third game in a row because of the knee. "It's a problem," Tortorella said of Rupp, who signed a three-year deal July 1 and has one goal in seven games.

Tortorella said recalling Mats Zuccarello (3-2-5 in four AHL games) was considered but that there isn't a spot in his top three lines. "I want to stick with the three lines that finished the [Ottawa] game," a 5-4 shootout loss Saturday, Tortorella said.

The organization still is looking for depth on defense. "We're talking about a lot of different things," Tortorella said, but he did not mention names. Anton Stralman, who was not signed by the Devils after a tryout, was given an offer last week.

Notes & quotes:G Martin Biron could make his second start Monday night. Henrik Lundqvist, who allowed eight goals in the last two games, stayed on the ice for extra work after practice . . . D Jeff Woywitka will play against the Sharks with rookie Tim Erixon demoted. "[Erixon] needs to play,'' Tortorella said. "He's a kid playing a tough position on a team that's trying to find itself, and this is not good for his development." . . . Michael Del Zotto (hip) and Artem Anisimov (neck) are expected to play . . . There was no disciplinary hearing for Wojtek Wolski, who raised his shoulder while bracing for a hit from Ottawa's Daniel Alfredsson and was penalized for an illegal hit to the head.