The Rangers signed D Zac Jones to a 2-year contract extension, the team announced Friday.

The deal is a one-way contract, meaning he will earn the same salary whether he plays in the NHL or in the minor leagues.

Jones, 22, played 16 games for the Rangers in 2022-23, scoring one goal and one assist. He played 54 games for the Rangers' Hartford farm team, scoring 8 goals and 23 assists (31 points).