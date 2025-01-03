Jonatan Berggren scores with 36 seconds remaining, Red Wings top Blue Jackets 5-4

COLUMBUS, Ohio — Jonatan Berggren scored with 36 seconds left in the third period and the Detroit Red Wings extended their winning streak to three games with a 5-4 win over the Columbus Blue Jackets on Thursday night.

Alex DeBrincat scored and had two assists, Dylan Larkin and Patrick Kane each had a goal and an assist, and Erik Gustafsson added a goal for Detroit. Cam Talbot made 21 saves.

James van Riemsdyk had two goals and an assist, Zach Werenski added a goal and two assists, and Sean Monahan also scored for Columbus, which was 4-1-1 in its previous six games. Elvis Merzlikins made 21 saves.

Van Riemsdyk scored his second of the game at 17:19 of third, pulling Columbus into a 4-all tie after Larkin scored on the power play at 4:54 of the period to give Detroit a 4-3 lead.

Takeaways

Red Wings: New coach Todd McLellan has injected life into the team since taking over on Dec. 26. The Red Wings have won three of four since the change.

Blue Jackets: The penalty kill had been clicking for the Blue Jackets since Dec. 19, allowing two goals in 21 opportunities (90.5%). But, Detroit scored twice in three tries.

Key moment

Gustafsson had not scored in his previous 42 games — since March 11 — until firing a 54-foot shot from near the blue line to put the Red Wings up 2-1 in the first period.

Detroit Red Wings right wing Jonatan Berggren (48) shoots on Columbus Blue Jackets goaltender Elvis Merzlikins (not in photo) and scores in the third period of an NHL hockey game in Columbus, Ohio, Thursday, Jan. 2, 2025. Credit: AP/Sue Ogrocki

Key stat

Red Wings defenseman Moritz Seider played in his 284th consecutive games, dating to his NHL debut on Oct. 14, 2021, against Tampa Bay, tying Nicklas Lidström for the second-longest streak to begin his career in Red Wings history. John Ogrodnick leads at 345 games.

Up next

Both teams play on Saturday. Detroit is at Winnipeg, and the Blue Jackets host the St. Louis Blues.