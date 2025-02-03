Alex DeBrincat scores in OT as Red Wings edge Canucks 3-2

VANCOUVER, British Columbia — Alex DeBrincat scored his second goal of the night with 4:18 into overtime and the Detroit Red Wings edged the Vancouver Canucks 3-2 on Sunday night.

DeBrincat and Ben Chiarot scored for the Red Wings in regulation, helping Detroit extend its win streak to six straight. Alex Lyon stopped 25 shots.

Pius Suter opened the scoring for the Canucks with his 14th goal of the season and Filip Chytil forced overtime midway through the third period when he buried his first in a Vancouver jersey.

Kevin Lankinen made 15 saves for a Vancouver side that played without captain Quinn Hughes.

Takeaways

Canucks: With three new faces in the lineup — and four former players now with other teams — many of Vancouver’s forward lines and defensive pairings were shaken up. The most familiar combination Sunday was the trio of center Elias Pettersson and wingers Jake DeBrusk and Brock Boeser, who had chances but couldn’t beat Lyon.

Red Wings: Patrick Kane returned to the lineup after missing five games with an upper-body injury. The 36-year-old winger has 11 goals and 19 assists for Detroit this season.

Key moment

Chiarot gave Detroit a 2-1 lead at the 5:54 mark of the second period, unleashing a blast from just inside the blue line that sailed through heavy traffic and into the net on Lankinen’s glove side. It was the defenseman’s third goal of the season.

Vancouver Canucks' Jake DeBrusk (74) falls while skating with the puck as Detroit Red Wings' Andrew Copp (18) and Moritz Seider (53) watch during the second period of an NHL hockey game in Vancouver, B.C., Sunday, Feb. 2, 2025. Credit: AP/DARRYL DYCK

Key stat

The Red Wings are now 14-3-1 since installing Todd McLellan as head coach back on Dec. 26.

Up Next

Red Wings play at Seattle on Tuesday to finish a four-game trip, and Canucks host Colorado to wrap up a two-game homestand.