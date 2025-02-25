SportsHockey

Red Wings free up salary cap space by dealing minor league goalie Ville Husso to the Ducks

Detroit Red Wings goalie Ville Husso looks on in the...

Detroit Red Wings goalie Ville Husso looks on in the third period of an NHL hockey game against the San Jose Sharks, Jan. 14, 2025, in Detroit. Credit: AP/Mike Mulholland

By The Associated Press

ANAHEIM, Calif. — The Detroit Red Wings freed up $3.6 million in salary cap space by trading goalie Ville Husso to the Anaheim Ducks on Monday.

The Red Wings received future considerations in dealing the 30-year-old player who has spent a majority of this season in the minors. Husso had a 1-5-2 record with Detroit and went 8-4 with two shutouts with AHL Grand Rapids this season.

Husso is completing the final year of a three-year contract, and was assigned by Anaheim to the Ducks' AHL affiliate in San Diego.

Over five NHL seasons, he has a 70-45-18 record with seven shutouts. From Finland, Husso was acquired by Detroit for a third-round 2022 draft pick in a trade with St. Louis in July 2022.

