Jeannot scores in return from suspension, Kings roll to 4-1 win over Red Wings

LOS ANGELES — Mikey Anderson and Tanner Jeannot scored 22 seconds apart in the first period, Adrian Kempe scored twice in the third, and the Los Angeles Kings beat the Detroit Red Wings 4-1 on Saturday night.

Anderson got his third goal of the season with 1:55 left in the first, and Jeannot followed it up by scoring in his return from a three-game suspension for an illegal check to Canucks forward Brock Boeser on Nov. 7.

Kempe had two goals for the second straight game, including an empty-netter, David Rittich made 17 saves, and the Kings avoided their first three-game regulation losing streak of the season.

Dylan Larkin broke up the shutout bid with 1:27 remaining, Cam Talbot made 37 saves, and the Red Wings lost for the fourth time in five games.

Takeaways

Red Wings: Detroit followed its highest-scoring loss of the season, a 6-4 defeat at Anaheim on Friday, by being held to one goal or less for the fifth time this season.

Kings: Alex Turcotte returned from a five-game absence because of a head injury, returning to the top line with center Anze Kopitar and Kempe.

Key moment

Red Wings defenseman Erik Gustafsson lost his balance while misplaying the puck in the offensive zone, setting up an easy three-on-one break the other way that Jeannot finished for the 2-0 lead.

Los Angeles Kings defenseman Mikey Anderson, left, celebrates with left wing Kevin Fiala, center, after scoring during the first period of an NHL hockey game against the Detroit Red Wings, Saturday, Nov. 16, 2024, in Los Angeles. Credit: AP/Ryan Sun

Key stat

Kings forward Trevor Moore extended his point streak to eight games with the secondary assist on the first goal. He has two goals and eight assists during the longest point streak of his seven-year career.

Up Next

The Red Wings wrap up their three-game California swing at San Jose on Monday night, and the Kings host Buffalo on Wednesday night.