Fabbri scores twice, Red Wings defeat Kings 4-3 in shootout

LOS ANGELES — Robby Fabbri scored twice, Lucas Raymond and Patrick Kane converted in the shootout and the Detroit Red Wings defeated the Los Angeles Kings 4-3 on Thursday night.

Fabbri's second two-goal game of the season helped Detroit snap a six-game losing streak to Los Angeles. Jeff Petry also scored for the Red Wings and Daniel Sprong had a pair of assists. Alex Lyon made 40 saves.

Detroit trailed 2-0 less than five minutes in, then rallied for its third victory in four games.

“I think they woke us up a little bit, got us on our game and we saw that made us successful there in the second period. And we kept it going," Fabbri said.

Adrian Kempe had his second two-goal game in eight days, but it wasn't enough as the Kings lost their fourth straight. Kempe has eight points in the last six games.

“At the end of the night, we’re kind of disappointed just leaving with one point. I think we played good enough to win," Kempe said. "Some games are going to be tighter, and it’s the tight games we want to win. It’s the tight games you have to win.”

Matt Roy scored his first goal this season for Los Angeles. Alex Laferriere and Pierre-Luc Dubois assisted on both of Kempe's goals. David Rittich stopped 23 shots.

Detroit Red Wings defenseman Shayne Gostisbehere sends the puck ahead uring the first period of the team's NHL hockey game against the Los Angeles Kings on Thursday, Jan. 4, 2024, in Los Angeles. Credit: AP/Jae C. Hong

Detroit is 2-0 in shootouts this season, while Los Angeles is 1-4.

“Shootouts not treating us real well right now,” Kings coach Todd McLellan said. "We’re not getting any saves and we’re not scoring goals, so the combination of those two things are a disaster in the shootout.”

Kempe got the Kings on the board 1:10 into the game when he put the puck between Lyon's legs from in front after getting a great pass from Laferriere. Kempe also tied it 3-all at 15:43 of the third period with a snap shot from the slot.

Roy doubled the Los Angeles lead at 4:18 of the first when he knocked in a rebound after Lyon made a pad save on Anze Kopitar's shot. It was Roy's first goal in 56 games dating to last season.

Los Angeles Kings right wing Arthur Kaliyev (34) moves the puck during the second period of the team's NHL hockey game against the Detroit Red Wings on Thursday, Jan. 4, 2024, in Los Angeles. Credit: AP/Jae C. Hong

Detroit responded with a pair of second-period goals to tie it after 40 minutes.

Fabbri won a battle in front at 9:59, and Petry made it 2-all at 17:21 with a slap shot from the right point. Both his goals this season have come in his last seven games.

Fabbri gave the Red Wings a 3-2 lead at 5:24 of the third, putting in a rebound after Rittich made a blocker save on Sprong's shot from the left circle.

“It was not a very good first period by us. For us to play that poorly in the first period and to bounce back like that in the second against a very good team, it’s a quality win for us," Red Wings coach Derek Lalonde said.

Kane scored his 51st career shootout goal and is one behind former Chicago teammate Jonathan Toews for the most in NHL history.

UP NEXT

Red Wings: Remain in Southern California to face Anaheim on Sunday.

Kings: Begin a six-game trip at Washington on Sunday.