Red Wings prospect dressed like Teletubby faces 'super drunk' charge
GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. -- A Detroit Red Wings prospect faces charges under Michigan's tougher "super drunk" designation following a traffic stop during which police discovered him clad in a Teletubby costume.
According to a Grand Rapids police report obtained by MLive.com, Riley Sheahan twice registered a blood alcohol level of .30 percent when tested in jail following his arrest on Oct. 29.
Police say the 20-year-old Grand Rapids Griffins center from St. Catharines, Ontario, was wearing the costume of a purple Teletubby, also known as Tinky Winky, during the stop.
The "super drunk" charge carries a penalty of 180 days in jail and possible deportation.
Wings assistant general manager Jim Nill says Sheahan is "getting help right now and will continue to get help."
Sheahan's next court hearing is scheduled for Dec. 13.