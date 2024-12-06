SportsHockey

Norris scores his 2nd goal of game with 41.6 seconds left to lift Senators over Red Wings 2-1

Ottawa Senators players celebrate with goaltender Linus Ullmark, upper left, following their win over the Detroit Red Wings in NHL hockey game action in Ottawa, Ontario, Thursday, Dec. 5, 2024. Credit: AP/Spencer Colby

By The Associated Press

OTTAWA, Ontario — Josh Norris scored his second goal of the game with 41.6 seconds remaining to give the Ottawa Senators a 2-1 win over the Detroit Red Wings on Thursday night.

Linus Ullmark stopped 19 shots for the Senators, who had allowed at least three goals in each of their previous nine games.

Ottawa (10-12-2) controlled play for long stretches but struggled to beat Ville Husso, who made 30 saves for Detroit (10-11-4).

The Senators opened the scoring at 12:14 of the first period when Norris, a Michigan native, was able to get his own rebound and put it past a sprawled Husso.

Detroit tied it at 6:15 of the third on a 4-on-3 advantage. Alex DeBrincat caught Ullmark moving for his 11th goal of the season.

Takeaways

Ottawa pulled this one out despite going 0 for 5 on the power play.

Key moment

The Senators appeared to take a 2-0 lead in the second on a power-play goal by Drake Batherson, but the Red Wings won their replay challenge for offside.

Ottawa Senators' Josh Norris (9) celebrates after a goal against the Detroit Red Wings during third-period NHL hockey game action in Ottawa, Ontario, Thursday, Dec. 5, 2024. Credit: AP/Spencer Colby

Key stat

Ottawa outshot the Red Wings 13-4 in a scoreless second period.

Up next

Red Wings: Host the Colorado Avalanche on Saturday night.

Senators: Host the Nashville Predators on Saturday night.

