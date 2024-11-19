Celebrini scores first career OT goal as Sharks top Red Wings 5-4

SAN JOSE, Calif. — Rookie sensation Macklin Celebrini scored 46 seconds into overtime, and the San Jose Sharks beat the slumping Detroit Red Wings 5-4 on Monday night.

William Ecklund had two goals, and Luke Kunin and Tyler Toffoli also scored for San Jose. who have won two straight and are 3-1-2 in their last six games. Mackenzie Blackwood finished with 16 saves.

Dylan Larkin had a goal and had an assist, and Alex DeBrincat, Marco Kasper and Michael Rasmussen also scored for Detroit, which has lost five of six. Cam Talbot stopped 29 shots.

Detroit trailed 4-3 with 2:06 left in regulation when DeBrincat tied it on a power-lay goal.

Celebrini, the 2024 No. 1 overall draft pick, then won it in the extra period with his fourth goal of the season and first career overtime score.

Takeaways

Red Wings: Detroit led 3-2 midway through the second period when Michael Rasmussen was credited with the score on an own goal, but they were unable to close the game.

Sharks: The rebuilding Sharks are 6-5 since losing nine straight to start the season. They trailed most of the game but played inspired hockey, especially late, as they rallied for the win.

San Jose Sharks left wing William Eklund, middle, is congratulated by teammates after scoring against the Detroit Red Wings during the second period of an NHL hockey game in San Jose, Calif., Monday, Nov. 18, 2024. Credit: AP/Jeff Chiu

Key moment

DeBrincat sent the game to overtime on a power-play goal that came 1:40 after Ty Dellandrea was assessed a 2-minute penalty for tripping Erik Gustafsson.

Key stat

The Sharks outshot the Red Wings 34-20.

Up Next

Red Wingst host the New York Islanders on Thursday, and Sharks visit Dallas on Wednesday.