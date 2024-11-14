SportsHockey

Sabres rule out forward Tage Thompson and goalie Ukko-Pekka Luukkonen from playing against Blues

Buffalo Sabres center Tage Thompson (72) celebrates his goal during...

Buffalo Sabres center Tage Thompson (72) celebrates his goal during the first period of an NHL hockey game against the Montreal Canadiens Monday, Nov. 11, 2024, in Buffalo, N.Y. Credit: AP/Jeffrey T. Barnes

By The Associated Press

BUFFALO, N.Y. — Sabres coach Lindy Ruff ruled out leading scorer Tage Thompson and starting goalie Ukko-Pekka Luukkonen from playing in Buffalo’s home game against the St. Louis Blues on Thursday night.

Both remain listed day to day and in position to return Saturday, when the Sabres travel to play the Philadelphia Flyers.

Thompson, whose 11 goals entering the day are one off the NHL lead, has a lower-body injury he sustained in a 7-5 loss to Montreal on Monday. Luukkonen is dealing with what Ruff called a minor ailment.

Devon Levi is expected to start against the Blues, with James Reimer to serve as the backup, a day after being claimed off waivers after being released by Anaheim.

