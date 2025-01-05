Laczynski gets 1st goal of season, Hill has 23 saves as Golden Knights beat Sabres 3-1

LAS VEGAS — Tanner Laczynski scored his first goal of the season, Adin Hill stopped 23 shots and the Vegas Golden Knights beat the Buffalo Sabres 3-1 on Saturday night.

The Golden Knights have totaled a league-high 33 points while going 16-3-1 since Nov. 21 to take over the No. 1 spot in the NHL with 57 points — leapfrogging Winnipeg, which Jets, which lost to Detroit.

Mark Stone and Jack Eichel also scored for Vegas, while Tanner Pearson added two assists.

Jason Zucker scored for Buffalo and James Reimer made 30 saves. The Sabres closed out a four-game road trip with a third-straight loss.

Takeaways

Sabres: Buffalo arrived in Vegas on a three-game win streak against Vegas. The Sabres had outscored the Golden Knights 15-6 in the three previous meetings.

Golden Knights: During Vegas’ 20-game stretch since Nov. 21, it’s allowed a league-low 2.20 goals per game. The Knights have allowed two goals or fewer in 14 of those games.

Key moment

Early in the third period, with the Sabres showing a bit of pep in their step, Rasmus Dahlin drove in on the right side and fired a wrist shot shoulder high, but Hill’s quick glove snared the puck to thwart Buffalo’s momentum.

Vegas Golden Knights right wing Mark Stone (61) celebrates after scoring a goal against the Buffalo Sabres during the first period of an NHL hockey game, Saturday, Jan. 4, 2025, in Las Vegas. Credit: AP/Lucas Peltier

Key stat

Stone’s goal was the 600th point of his career. According to the NHL, he became the eighth-fastest active Canadian player to reach the mark.

Up Next

Sabres host Washington on Monday night, while the Golden Knights visit San Jose on Tuesday night.

__

AP NHL: https://apnews.com/hub/NHL