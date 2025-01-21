Jamie Oleksiak's goal in 2nd period snaps a tie and sends the Kraken to a 6-4 win over the Sabres

SEATTLE — Jamie Oleksiak scored the go-ahead goal in the second period, and Adam Larsson and Jared McCann added scores in the third as the Seattle Kraken beat the Buffalo Sabres 6-4 on Monday.

Oleksiak's goal at the 16:34 mark snapped a 3-all tie and came less than a minute after Buffalo's Tage Thompson scored to erase a two-goal deficit.

Jack Quinn's goal just over 5 minutes into the game gave Buffalo an early lead. Seattle assumed the lead after goals by John Hayden, Chandler Stephenson in the first, and Matty Beniers made it 3-1 midway through the second.

The Sabres countered with scores by Jason Zucker and Thompson, who made it 3-all at 15:38 with his 20th goal of the season.

Oleksiak put Seattle back in front, and scores by Larsson and McCann put the game out of reach in the third.

Alex Tuch scored for Buffalo with 1:22 left, but McCann scored 17 seconds later, pushing the lead back to two goals.

McCann's goal and two assists was his first three-point game since October.

Seattle Kraken defenseman Jamie Oleksiak, top center, celebrates his goal with center Shane Wright, left, and left wing Jared McCann, right, against the Buffalo Sabres during the second period of an NHL hockey game Monday, Jan. 20, 2025, in Seattle. Credit: AP/Lindsey Wasson

Seattle's Joey Daccord finished with 25 saves. Buffalo's Devon Levi stopped 28 shots.

Takeaways

Sabres: Buffalo has allowed at least five goals in each of its last three losses.

Kraken: Seattle improved to 7-1 all-time against the Sabres. The Kraken's only loss to Buffalo came on March 18, 2024.

Key moment

Oleksiak's go-ahead goal that came 56 seconds after Thompson's game-tying score in the second.

Buffalo Sabres goaltender Devon Levi (27) watches the goal by Seattle Kraken defenseman Jamie Oleksiak bounce out of the net during the second period of an NHL hockey game Monday, Jan. 20, 2025, in Seattle. Credit: AP/Lindsey Wasson

Key stat

Since December 3, the Kraken are 10-0 when scoring at least four goals. When scoring fewer than four goals in the same span, Seattle is 0-13.

Up next

The Sabres are at Vancouver on Tuesday. The Kraken host Washington on Thursday night.