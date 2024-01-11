Sabres leading-scorer Jeff Skinner out indefinitely. He is week to week with an upper body injury

SportsHockey

Buffalo Sabres left wing Jeff Skinner (53) celebrates his goal against the Seattle Kraken with center Casey Mittelstadt (37) during the first period of an NHL hockey game Tuesday, Jan. 9, 2024, in Buffalo, N.Y. Credit: AP/Jeffrey T. Barnes

By The Associated Press

BUFFALO, N.Y. — Buffalo Sabres leading scorer Jeff Skinner is out indefinitely with an upper body injury, the team announced on Thursday.

The Sabres provided no details on the injury or when Skinner was hurt except to list him as week to week. Skinner scored his 17th goal and added an assist in playing 24 shifts in a 5-2 loss to Seattle on Tuesday.

Skinner is coming off two consecutive 30-goal seasons and currently ranks second on the team with 33 points in 38 games this year.

The Sabres host Ottawa on Thursday night.

