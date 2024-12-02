Troy Terry ties career high with 3 assists, scores in shootout as Ducks beat Senators 4-3

ANAHEIM, Calif. — Troy Terry tied a career high with three assists and scored the go-ahead goal in the shootout as the Anaheim Ducks beat the Ottawa Senators 4-3 on Sunday.

Terry — who has a four-game point streak with seven assists — scored in the second round of the shootout to put Anaheim in front. Trevor Zegras added another goal in the third round after Lukas Dostal stopped Ottawa's Tim Stützle and Josh Norris.

Anaheim's Frank Vatrano had two goals and an assist and Jackson LaCombe also scored. Ryan Strome had two assists and Dostal stopped 29 shots.

Ottawa's Brady Tkachuk had his second two-goal game of the season. Nick Cousins had the Senators' other goal and Linus Ullmark made 32 saves.

Stützle had an assist and extended his point streak to seven games to match his career high.

Takeaways

Senators: Stützle, who has 10 goals and 20 assists, became the fastest Ottawa skater to record 30 points in a season since Matt Duchene also did it in 24 games in 2018-19.

Ducks: Anaheim opened the scoring for the 16th time this season, tied with Minnesota for the most in the league. The Ducks are 9-4-3 when scoring first.

Ottawa Senators defenseman Thomas Chabot, left, and Anaheim Ducks right wing Frank Vatrano, right, battle for the puck during the first period of an NHL hockey game Sunday, Dec. 1, 2024, in Anaheim, Calif. Credit: AP/Jayne Kamin-Oncea

Key moment

Ottawa tied it at 3-all 71 seconds after Vatrano's second goal when Collins redirected Michael Amadio’s shot on a rush to the net. Vatrano made it 3-2 4:37 into the third period when he got a loose puck in front of the net and put a wrist shot between Ullmark’s legs.

Key stat

Vatrano and Terry both have eight three-point games since 2022-23, tied for the most on the Ducks over that span.

Up next

Senators host Detroit on Thursday, and Ducks host Vegas on Wednesday.