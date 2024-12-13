Macklin Celebrini scores twice in Sharks' 4-3 victory over the Blues

ST. LOUIS — Rookie Macklin Celebrini scored twice and had an assist in the San Jose Sharks' 4-3 victory over the St. Louis Blues on Thursday night.

Tyler Toffoli and Jake Walman also scored, and Alexandar Georgiev made 17 saves to help the Sharks snap a three-game losing streak in the final game of a six-game, 13-day trip.

Jake Neighbours, Brayden Schenn and Jordan Kyrou scored for St. Louis, and Jordan Binnington made 27 saves. The Blues are 5-2-1 since Jim Montgomery took over as coach.

Kyrou scored his team-leading 11th goal of the season 7:57 into the third period to cut the Sharks’ lead to 4-3

Schenn scored 5:34 into the third period, but Walman replied 27 seconds later to restore San Jose’s two goal lead.

Celebrini, the first overall pick in the June draft, scored his 10th goal of the season and second of the game on a power play with seven seconds remaining in the second period to extend San Jose’s lead to 3-1. He put the Sharks ahead with a goal earlier in the period.

Takeaways

Sharks: Had more energy than the Blues who returned from Vancouver on Wednesday.

San Jose Sharks' Ty Dellandrea (53) and St. Louis Blues' Nathan Walker (26) fight during the first period of an NHL hockey game Thursday, Dec. 12, 2024, in St. Louis. Credit: AP/Jeff Roberson

Blues: Still showed the effects of a recently completed four-game as they struggled to generate offensive zone time.

Key moment

Dylan Holloway and Klim Kostin each got sent off for roughing with 1:55 remaining in the second period. Holloway was called for a double-minor penalty, and San Jose scored on the ensuing power play.

Key stat

Celebrini has seven points, three goals and four assists, in three games against the Blues this season.

Up next

The Sharks host Utah on Saturday night to open a four-game homestand. The Blues are at Dallas on Saturday night.