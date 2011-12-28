Sidney Crosby still experiencing concussion-like symptoms

Pittsburgh Penguins star Sidney Crosby is participating in light exercise but remains sidelined indefinitely with concussion-like symptoms.

Crosby hasn't played since Dec. 5 and hasn't practiced in three weeks after getting jostled in a 3-1 loss to the Boston Bruins. Coach Dan Bylsma said Wednesday that Crosby is dealing with lingering symptoms and isn't sure when he'll return.

Crosby was sidelined for nearly 11 months after sustaining head shots in consecutive games in January. He returned on Nov. 21 and scored two goals in his season debut against the New York Islanders. He collected 12 points in eight games before being re-injured.

Bylsma said defenseman Kris Letang, out since Nov. 26 with a concussion, is feeling better but his return date is unknown.