SportsHockey

Oilers' goalie Stuart Skinner leaves game after collision with Bruins' Nikita Zadorov

Edmonton Oilers goaltender Stuart Skinner, right, falls back after a...

Edmonton Oilers goaltender Stuart Skinner, right, falls back after a collision with Boston Bruins defenseman Nikita Zadorov (91) during the first period of an NHL hockey game, Tuesday, Jan. 7, 2025, in Boston. Credit: AP/Charles Krupa

By The Associated Press

BOSTON — Edmonton goalie Stuart Skinner left Tuesday’s night’s game in Boston late in the first period after a hard collision with Bruins defenseman Nikita Zadorov, but was back on the ice for the start of the second.

Zadorov was trying to cut in front of the net with the puck and was inside Oilers’ defenseman Brett Kulak when he collided with the goalie, sending his mask flying off when he went face first onto the ice.

After staying on his knees for a few minutes talking to a team trainer, Skinner got up and skated off. He headed to the dressing room and was replaced by Calvin Pickard with 5:25 left in the period.

Zadorov got a minor penalty for goaltender interference.

The Oilers lead 1-0.

Stay logged in.

The Newsday app makes it easier to access content without having to log in.

Read in the app
Didn't find what you were looking for?
SUBSCRIBE

Unlimited Digital AccessOnly 25¢for 6 months

ACT NOWSALE ENDS SOON | CANCEL ANYTIME