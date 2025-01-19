Lehkonen has 2 goals and 2 assists, Makar also scores 2 as Avalanche beat Stars 6-3

DENVER — Artturi Lehkonen had two goals and two assists, Cale Makar also scored twice and the Colorado Avalanche beat the Dallas Stars 6-3 on Saturday.

Jonathan Drouin and Casey Mittelstadt each had a goal and two assists, and Josh Manson also had two assists for the Avalanche. Scott Wedgewood stopped 26 shots.

Jason Robertson had two goals and an assist, Matt Duchene also scored, and Wyatt Johnson had three assists for the Stars. Casey DeSmith finished with 30 saves.

Duchene opened the scoring at 3:24 of the first period on Dallas' first shot on goal. It was his 18th of the season.

Mittelstadt tied it with 6:53 remaining in the opening period, and Makar put the Avalanche ahead midway through the second with his 100th career goal. Makar became the fifth-fastest defenseman in the NHL’s modern history to reach the mark, doing it in his 362nd game.

Lehkonen got his first of the night less than 90 seconds later and Drouin made it 4-1 with his 100th goal with 1:30 left in the second.

Lehkonen gave the Avalanche a four-goal lead at 8:13 of the third, and Robertson scored twice 39 seconds apart to pull the Stars to 5-3 with 8:13 remaining.

Colorado Avalanche goaltender Scott Wedgewood heads back to the net during a timeout in the second period of an NHL hockey game against the Dallas Stars, Saturday, Jan. 18, 2025, in Denver. Credit: AP/David Zalubowski

Takeaways

Avalanche: Colorado improved to 10-3-1 in its past 14 games and moved into a tie with the Stars for third place in the Central Division.

Stars: Dallas lost for the third time in four games after winning seven straight.

Key moment

Dallas appeared to pul to 3-2 late in the second period on a goal from Matěj Blümel, but after a challenge from Avalanche coach Jared Bednar, it was overturned when officials determined Blümel was offside. Drouin scored about two minutes later to extend Colorado’s lead to 4-1.

Key stat

The Avalanche and Stars combined to score on three of their seven power-play opportunities. Dallas and Colorado entered the day No. 1 and No. 2, respectively, in the penalty kill since Dec. 7.

From left to right, Dallas Stars center Sam Steel, Stars center Mavrik Bourque, Colorado Avalanche defenseman Josh Manson and Stars right wing Matěj Blümel fight for control of the puck in the first period of an NHL hockey game Saturday, Jan. 18, 2025, in Denver. Credit: AP/David Zalubowski

Up Next

Avalanche host Minnesota on Monday, and Stars host Detroit on Sunday.