Matt Duchene and Jamie Benn lead the Stars past the Blackhawks 5-1

CHICAGO — Matt Duchene and Jamie Benn each had a goal and two assists, and the Dallas Stars beat the Chicago Blackhawks 5-1 on Sunday night.

Jason Robertson, Evgenii Dadonov and Wyatt Johnston each had a goal and an assist for Dallas, which had lost three of four. Jake Oettinger made 24 saves.

Chicago dropped its fourth consecutive game. It lost three of four in its season series against Dallas.

Connor Bedard scored his 10th goal for the Blackhawks, and Arvid Soderblom made 30 stops. Next up for Bedard and company is the Winter Classic on Tuesday against St. Louis.

Dallas grabbed control after Chicago forward Tyler Bertuzzi was ejected 8:11 into the second period. Bertuzzi was sent off for elbowing Stars forward Colin Blackwell in the face.

Robertson made it 2-1 when he converted a wrist shot from the right circle at 8:23. It was Robertson's first goal since Dec. 14 and No. 8 on the season.

Dadonov got a slick pass from Duchene and scored his 10th goal with 5:14 left in the second.

Dallas Stars left wing Jamie Benn skates to the bench after scoring on the Chicago Blackhawks during the first period of an NHL hockey game Sunday, Dec. 29, 2024, in Chicago. Credit: AP/Erin Hooley

Takeaways

Stars: Miro Heiskanen added two assists as the Stars used their superior depth to control much of the game.

Blackhawks: Once again, not enough offensive opportunities. It has been a recurring problem for the Blackhawks for much of the season so far.

Key moment

Johnston's stick broke right before he scored his eighth goal 10 seconds into the third period. Duchene's pass went off Johnston and past Soderblom, giving the Stars a 4-1 lead.

Key stat

The Stars are 12-3-0 against the Blackhawks since the 2021-22 season.

Chicago Blackhawks goaltender Arvid Soderblom makes a save on Dallas Stars right wing Evgenii Dadonov, center, as left wing Jamie Benn (14) skates in to score a goal during the first period of an NHL hockey game Sunday, Dec. 29, 2024, in Chicago. Credit: AP/Erin Hooley

Up next

Dallas opens a three-game homestand on Tuesday night against Buffalo. Chicago plays St. Louis on Tuesday at Wrigley Field.