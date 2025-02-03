Evgenii Dadonov's 2 third-period goals push Stars past Blue Jackets 5-3

DALLAS — Evgenii Dadonov scored two goals in the final 8:38 as the Dallas Stars beat the Columbus Blue Jackets 5-3 on Sunday.

Dadonov’s tie-breaking deflection was confirmed via video review for not having his stick above the crossbar. He added a wraparound goal with 4:13 left.

Wyatt Johnston had a goal and an assist while Mason Marchment and Logan Stankoven also scored for the Stars, who have won five consecutive games. Casey DeSmith made 27 saves.

Cole Sillinger, Adam Fantilli and Ivan Provorov scored for the Blue Jackets, who had three one-goal leads. They lost after winning their three previous games — all in overtime. Elvis Merzlikins stopped 34 shots.

Marchment played for the first time in 18 games after being hit in the face with a shot puck on Dec. 27. He also drew a penalty on his first shift while rushing the net.

Takeaways

Blue Jackets: They finished down two players, losing defenseman Dante Fabbro during the first period and forward Kirill Marchenko (team-high 21 goals) during the second period. It was Sillinger’s 100th career point and second goal in three games.

Stars: Rookie forward Mavrik Bourque was helped off the ice late in the third period after taking a puck off the face. Defenseman Thomas Harley had two assists. Forward Mikael Granlund, acquired Saturday from San Jose, had an assist. Rookie defenseman Lian Bichsel registered his first NHL assist.

Key moment

The Stars killed off a 6-on-4 Columbus power play during the final four minutes.

Key stat

Dallas’ NHL-best home penalty kill went 3 for 3 and is 65 for 72 (90.3%).

Up next

The Stars will visit Anaheim on Tuesday in the first of six consecutive road games, three each on both sides of the 4 Nations break. The Blue Jackets will finish a four-game road trip Tuesday at Buffalo.