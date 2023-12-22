Duchene scores with 9.2 seconds left in OT lifting Stars past Canucks 4-3

DALLAS — Matt Duchene scored with 9.2 seconds left in overtime giving the Dallas Stars a 4-3 win over the Vancouver Canucks on Thursday night.

Duchene’s goal, his NHL-leading sixth game-winner, came seconds after Dallas goalie Scott Wedgewood stoned Elias Pettersson on a 2-on-none at the other end.

Thomas Harley had the primary assist, and he scored in the third to send the game to overtime. Tyler Seguin and Roope Hintz also scored and Wedgewood made 17 saves.

Conor Garland and Dakota Joshua each had a goal and an assist and Brock Boeser also scored for the Canucks, who are 6-0-2 in their last eight games and have 47 points matching the league high.

Thatcher Demko stopped 32 shots in his first loss to Dallas (7-0-1).

It was Wedgewood’s third consecutive start and fourth straight appearance since No. 1 goalie Jake Oettinger left during the first period of Dallas’ game on Dec. 15 with a lower-body injury.

Vancouver took a 3-2 lead with 4:56 to play in regulation on Garland’s goal, his third of the season. But Dallas responded only 1:26 later on Harley’s goal, his ninth.

Vancouver Canucks center Dakota Joshua celebrates after scoring against the Dallas Stars during the first period of an NHL hockey game Thursday, Dec. 21, 2023. Credit: AP/Tony Gutierrez

A 1-1 first period saw Dallas outshoot Vancouver 16-6 and allow a last-second, 50-foot shot on goal during the final six minutes.

The Canucks scored on their second shot at 2:51, Joshua converting on a 2-on-1 counterattack for his fourth goal in the last five games.

Seguin pulled Dallas even at 10:51 with a 4-on-4 goal 16 seconds into Vancouver’s penalty with a one-hand jab of a pass from Duchene while crashing the net.

Hintz gave the Stars their first lead coming across the crease with Jason Robertson’s pass from behind the net at 7:51 of the second period.

Dallas Stars' Roope Hintz (24) celebrates with Mason Marchment (27), Craig Smith (15), Matt Duchene (95) and Wyatt Johnston (53) after Hintz scored in the second period of an NHL hockey game against the Vancouver Canucks in Dallas, Thursday, Dec. 21, 2023. Credit: AP/Tony Gutierrez

Boeser tied the score 2-all at 12:26 of the second period on his 24th goal with assists from J.T. Miller and Quinn Hughes. They’re three of the four Canucks who went into play ranked among the league’s top 14 scorers.

Miro Heiskanen and Robertson had two assists for Dallas. Teddy Blueger had two assists for the Canucks.

UP NEXT

Canucks: Begin a three-game homestand on Saturday vs. San Jose.

Stars: Visit Nashville on Saturday.