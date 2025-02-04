Stars defenseman Miro Heiskanen undergoes knee surgery, listed as month to month

ANAHEIM, Calif. — Dallas Stars defenseman Miro Heiskanen underwent knee surgery in New York on Tuesday.

Stars coach Pete DeBoer told reporters before Tuesday night's game against the Anaheim Stars that Heiskanen's status is classified as “month to month,” possibly leaving a window for him to return late in the regular season or during the playoffs.

Heiskanen was slated to play for Finland in the upcoming 4 Nations Face-Off tournament but was ruled out late last week.

Heiskanen was injured in the third period of the Stars’ 4-3 overtime victory over Vegas on Jan. 28 after taking a hit from Mark Stone, who fell toward Heiskanen’s left knee and thigh after getting tripped. Stone hasn’t been fined or suspended.

Stone, who was penalized for tripping, said he wasn’t trying to injure Heiskanen. DeBoer, who coached Stone in Vegas, said he didn’t think Stone was a dirty player but questioned why officials didn’t review the play for a five-minute major penalty. There was a brief clash between the teams while Heiskanen was sprawled on the ice.

DeBoer said Heiskanen had an MRI on Jan. 29.

The 4 Nations runs Feb. 12-20 in Montreal and Boston. It’s the first international tournament featuring the NHL’s best players in nearly a decade.

The Stars, who have reached the Western Conference Final each of the past two seasons, have a five-game winning streak and have won seven of their last 10. They are second in the Central Division, with Colorado and Minnesota close behind.

Heiskanen has been a top defenseman for the Stars since making his debut as a 19-year-old in 2018. Dallas drafted him third overall in 2017.