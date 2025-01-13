Merilainen makes 24 saves, Senators end Stars' winning streak at 7 with 3-2 victory

OTTAWA, Ontario — Leevi Merilainen made 24 saves in his Ottawa home debut and the Senators ended the Dallas Stars’ seven-game winning streak with a 3-2 victory Sunday night.

Merilainen was coming off his first NHL shutout Saturday in a 5-0 victory in Pittsburgh. The 22-year-old Finn's five previous starts this season were on the road.

Josh Norris, Tim Stutzle and Matthew Highmore scored for Ottawa.

Evgenii Dadonov and Jason Robertson scored for Dallas. Casey DeSmith made 25 saves. The Stars also played Saturday, winning 2-1 in a shootout in Montreal.

Takeaways

Senators: Ottawa rebounded after giving up the first goal.

Stars: Dallas faded in the second period and was unable to match Ottawa’s energy.

Key moment

The Stars appeared to tie it at 2 on a power play midway through the second,. but the Senators challenged and it was ruled offside.

Ottawa Senators goaltender Leevi Merilainen, center top, looks on as Dallas Stars' Evgenii Dadonov (63) celebrates after scoring Stars' Colin Blackwell (15) during third-period NHL hockey game action in Ottawa, Ontario, Sunday, Jan. 12, 2025. Credit: AP/Justin Tang

Up next

Both teams are back in action Tuesday night. The Stars will be at Toronto, and the Senators will visit the New York Islanders.