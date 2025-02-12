SportsHockey

Connor Hellebuyck will start in goal for the US in its 4 Nations Face-Off opener against Finland

United States goaltender Connor Hellebuyck speaks with the media following...

United States goaltender Connor Hellebuyck speaks with the media following a 4 Nations Face-Off hockey practice in Brossard, Quebec, Monday, Feb. 10, 2025. Credit: AP/Christinne Muschi

By The Associated Press

BROSSARD, Quebec — Connor Hellebuyck is set to start in net for the United States in its opening game of the 4 Nations Face-Off against Finland on Thursday night.

USA Hockey said Wednesday that the Winnipeg Jets goaltender would get the nod a few minutes after coach Mike Sullivan foreshadowed an announcement. The decision is not surprising given that Hellebuyck has been the best player at the position in the NHL this season and is on track to win the Vezina Trophy as the league’s top goalie for the third time.

Finland coach Antti Pennanen said Juuse Saros of the Nashville Predators is his starter.

Stay logged in.

The Newsday app makes it easier to access content without having to log in.

Read in the app
Didn't find what you were looking for?

FLASH SALE

$1 FOR ONE YEAR

Unlimited Digital Access

SUBSCRIBE NOW >>Cancel anytime - new subscribers only