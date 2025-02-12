Connor Hellebuyck will start in goal for the US in its 4 Nations Face-Off opener against Finland

BROSSARD, Quebec — Connor Hellebuyck is set to start in net for the United States in its opening game of the 4 Nations Face-Off against Finland on Thursday night.

USA Hockey said Wednesday that the Winnipeg Jets goaltender would get the nod a few minutes after coach Mike Sullivan foreshadowed an announcement. The decision is not surprising given that Hellebuyck has been the best player at the position in the NHL this season and is on track to win the Vezina Trophy as the league’s top goalie for the third time.

Finland coach Antti Pennanen said Juuse Saros of the Nashville Predators is his starter.