Sergachev scores overtime winner, Utah Hockey Club beats Canadiens 3-2

MONTREAL — Mikhail Sergachev scored the overtime winner as the Utah Hockey Club beat the Montreal Canadiens 3-2 on Tuesday night.

Sergachev tapped in a pass from Nick Schmaltz with 27 seconds left in the extra period to end the game. Jack McBain and Dylan Guenther also scored for Utah. Karel Vejmelka made 11 saves.

Alex Newhook and Jayden Struble scored for Montreal, which lost its second in a row after a dismal 6-2 defeat to Vegas on Saturday.

Sam Montembeault stopped 26 shots.

Guenther fired a cross-ice pass from Clayton Keller into the top corner to open the scoring at 6:23 of the second period. His 10th of the season came just after Utah’s fourth power play of the night expired.

Struble, who drew into the lineup late after Mike Matheson (lower-body injury) was scratched, answered at 8:05 to tie the game. Fans had enough time to yell “shoooot!” before the defenseman ripped a shot off the crossbar and in.

Newhook pounced on a rebound for his fifth of the season, giving Montreal a 2-1 lead 46 seconds into the third.

Utah Hockey Club's Mikhail Sergachev (98) reacts after scoring against the Montreal Canadiens during overtime in an NHL hockey game in Montreal, Tuesday, Nov. 26, 2024. Credit: AP/Graham Hughes

Utah equalized at 4:17 as McBain buried a pass from Logan Cooley for his eighth.

Takeaways

Canadiens: The Canadiens spent a lot of time down a man in the first 30 minutes, killing four penalties.

Utah: Rookie Maveric Lamoureux played his 15th NHL game and his first in front of friends and family in Montreal. The 20-year-old from Quebec was swarmed by reporters after morning skate.

Key moment

McBain’s game-tying goal slowed Montreal’s momentum early in the third and forced overtime. It was his sixth in nine games.

Key stat

30 — That’s how many shots the Canadiens have in their last two games. Utah outshot Montreal 14-5 in the first and 8-3 in the second.

Up next

Canadiens: Begin a three-game road trip against the Columbus Blue Jackets on Wednesday.

Utah: Hosts the Edmonton Oilers on Friday.