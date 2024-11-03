Howden's OT goal beats Utah 4-3 and keep Golden Knights perfect at home

LAS VEGAS — Brett Howden deked Alexander Kerfoot, skated to the front of the net and scored at 2:15 of overtime to keep the Vegas Golden Knights perfect at home with a 4-3 victory over the Utah Hockey Club on Saturday night.

Noah Hanifin had a goal and two assists for the Golden Knights, and Howden also had an assist. Pavel Dorofeyev and William Karlsson scored the other Vegas goals, and Adin Hill made 16 saves.

Logan Cooley had a goal and an assist for Utah, which also got goals from Ian Cole and Kerfoot. Nick Bjugstad had two assists and Connor Ingram made 31 stops.

Trailing 2-0 with eight minutes to go in the second period, the Golden Knights rallied with three consecutive goals. Karlsson put them ahead by scoring on a rush at 5:37 of the third period.

Kerfoot tied it with 6:50 left, taking advantage of a puck that bounced off a Vegas player and landed in front of an open net.

The Golden Knights extended their franchise-best start at home to 8-0 while outscoring opponents 43-19.

Takeaways

Utah: Utah didn't have a shot on goal until 8:08 remained in the first period when Cooley scored from the left circle. The team's other two goals bounced off Vegas players.

Utah Hockey Club center Alexander Kerfoot (15) collides into Vegas Golden Knights goaltender Adin Hill (33) during the first period of an NHL hockey game Saturday, Nov. 2, 2024, in Las Vegas. Credit: AP/Ian Maule

Golden Knights: The Golden Knights are 0-3-1 away from Las Vegas and play nine of their next 11 games on the road.

Key moment

Utah looked as if it would take a 2-1 lead into the second intermission with the clock winding down. But then Hanifin tipped in a loose puck with a second left to even the score game.

Key stat

Vegas center Tomas Hertl reached 500 career points with the primary assist on Dorofeyev's second-period goal. Hertl, acquired last season from San Jose, became the second player from the 2012 draft class to reach that mark. Filip Forsberg was the other player.

Up Next

Utah is at Winnipeg on Tuesday and the Golden Knights visit Edmonton on Wednesday.