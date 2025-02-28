Clayton Keller has goal and 4 assists for career-high 5 points in Utah's 6-1 romp over Wild

SALT LAKE CITY — Clayton Keller had a career-high five points — scoring his 22nd goal and assisting on four others — and the Utah Hockey Club beat the Minnesota Wild 6-1 on Thursday night for its fourth straight home victory.

Nick Schmaltz had a goal and two assists, Barrett Hayton and Logan Cooley each had a goal and an assist, and Dylan Guenther and Sean Durzi also scored. Karel Vejmelka made 15 saves.

Frederick Gaudreau scored for Minnesota, and Marc-Andre Fleury stopped 25 shots.

Hayton opened the scoring on a power play 3:59 into the first period.

Utah added to its lead after gaining a two-man advantage late in the first. Marcus Foligno and Jonas Brodin were both sent to the box for penalties against Schmaltz. Foligno had a double-minor for high-sticking and Brodin was whistled for hooking.

Guenther quickly capitalized, threading the puck between Fleury and the post for his 22nd goal of the season with 30 seconds remaining in the first.

Gaudreau pulled one back for the Wild, snapping the puck in with 3:58 remaining in the second. Durzi countered with a dart from long distance and restored Utah’s two-goal lead with 2:10 left in the period.

Minnesota Wild center Marat Khusnutdinov (22) shoots the puck against Utah Hockey Club goaltender Karel Vejmelka (70) and defenseman Olli Maatta (2) during the second period of an NHL hockey game, Thursday, Feb. 27, 2025, in Salt Lake City. Credit: AP/Melissa Majchrzak

Schmaltz, Keller and Cooley scored in the third.

Takeaways

Wild: Minnesota has been outscored 12-2 in three losses to Utah this season.

Utah: Guenther has five power-play points in his last six games, including three goals. He leads Utah in power play goals (nine) and is second in power- play points (21).

Key moment

Durzi’s first goal of the season snuffed out a potential rally after Gaudreau put Minnesota on the board.

Minnesota Wild center Frederick Gaudreau (89) scores against Utah Hockey Club goaltender Karel Vejmelka (70) and defenseman Sean Durzi (50)during the second period of an NHL hockey game, Thursday, Feb. 27, 2025, in Salt Lake City. Credit: AP/Melissa Majchrzak

Key stat

Utah scored multiple goals on the man-advantage in a single period for just the third time this season.

Up Next

Minnesota is at Colorado on Friday night. Utah hosts New Jersey on Saturday night.